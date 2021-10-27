HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ATHENA CHU: Hong Kong musician Paul Wong may not be with his wife, actress Athena Chu, on her 50th birthday, but she is definitely on his mind.

On Chu's birthday on Monday, Wong posted on Weibo a photo of them kissing each other, with the caption: "Happy birthday, dear! Please wait for me to come home."

Wong, 57, guitarist of legendary Hong Kong band Beyond, is in Haikou city on China's Hainan Island to take part in reality show Call Me By Fire, which features other male celebrities such as Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan and Chinese actor Vincent Zhao.

Meanwhile, Chu is appearing on Zhejiang Television's food variety show Qing Chi Fan De Jie Jie, loosely translated as Sisters Who Invite You To Dinner. The show also featured Hong Kong actresses Ada Choi, Monica Chan and Catherine Hung.

Coincidentally, Choi's husband, Chinese actor Max Zhang, is also on Call Me By Fire.

Chu made her name after playing heroine Huang Rong in 1994's TVB remake of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel, The Legend Of The Condor Heroes.

She is also known for playing the fairy Zixia in the two-part movie A Chinese Odyssey (1995), starring Stephen Chow and the late Ng Man Tat.

Chu dated Chow for about three years before they broke up in 1995.

She then dated Wong for about 14 years before they married in 2012. The couple have a nine-year-old daughter, Debbie.

Chu's recent appearances are mostly in shows from China, acting in movies such as romantic film Once Again (2017) and featuring in reality shows such as Get Smart! Dad (2020).