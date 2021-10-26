JJ LIN TO HOLD TWO CONCERTS NEXT MONTH: Fans of JJ Lin may want to take note. The home-grown Mandopop star will be holding two concerts on Nov 27 and 28, he announced on social media last Friday.

There are few details of the concerts so far, with Lin posting a poster announcing the gigs without elaborating further.

The poster says merely, "After the rain/2021.11.27+28/Live in Singapore. A charity special."

It is not known if the concerts are virtual or in-person events. In July, Lin, 40, held a virtual concert, which was spectacular but let down by technical issues.

The Taiwan-based singer, who is currently back in Singapore, was one of the guests on the latest episode of Channel 8's A Conversation With Minister on Sunday.

During the show, the guests discussed the pandemic with Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon.

In his post about the upcoming concerts, Lin wrote in English: "I'm going underwater/ I'm feeling needles cut through/ I see my world getting darker.

"Will you take me away?/ After the rain/Into a place we'll never have to/Bear any pain."

His music production company JFJ Productions ran the same poster on its social media platform and captioned it: "This torrential downpour/ Unprecedented, and disquieting/ Only with concerted efforts/Will we ride out the storm.

"11/27 + 11/28. There's light at the end of the tunnel/Our songs will bring healing/Our journey will be remembered/After The Rain, we will be stronger."