GEARED UP TO SAY BYE BYE TO SINGAPORE: Former Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim and her family, including her two young children, wore protective gear for their flight back to Taipei, where they are based.

Lim, 45, and her husband, former boy band B.A.D member Alex Tien, 41, as well as their son, AJ, six, and daughter, Alexa, four, had been in Singapore for two months for a holiday.

She posted a series of photos as they departed from Changi Airport last Friday, with the four of them in white protective suits, including visors for the face and masks.

“Once again we are fully geared up for our trip back to Taiwan,” she wrote, adding that it was time for her businessman husband to return to work and the kids to go back to school after attending online classes for about two months.

She had been posting photos over the past two months of her catch-ups with her celebrity pals, such as Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Dennis Chew, Chen Hanwei and Huang Biren.

“Honestly, it really feels great to be back home where I am most comfortable, I will definitely be missing my dear ones, friends and food so much.”

The family are currently serving a 14-day quarantine in a hotel, which will be followed by seven days of home quarantine.

They have already received thoughtful gifts from Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu.

Lim posted on Instagram Stories last Saturday that Hsu had sent them a range of tonics, including Lao Xie Zhen chicken essence, which the 46-year-old endorses.

She also delivered a bouquet of flowers to them with the message: “Miss you guys so much. Have a good rest. Waiting for you.”