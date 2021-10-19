THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Chinese singer Zhang Jie did not let a bleeding hand and fractured back stop him from performing at his concert in Suzhou last Saturday.

The star, 38, took a bad tumble when the lift on the stage malfunctioned.

He landed on his back - hitting his head and scraping his hand - but gamely continued with a bandaged hand until the end of the three-hour concert.

In an update on Weibo the next day, he apologised for a less-than-perfect performance and reassured fans that he had sought medical treatment after the show.

He added that he had stitches in his hand and had sustained a minor fracture in his spine, which would not require surgery and would heal on its own after three months.

However, he said he would have to abstain from dancing and extreme sports, and wear a lumbar protector in the meantime.

"I had an awesome time singing and the little scar on my hand will be a special souvenir between us," he wrote to his fans.

Zhang's wife, host Xie Na, 40, and their three-year-old twin daughters, nicknamed Tiao Tiao and Qiao Qiao, were in the audience when he fell. The children had never seen their father in concert before.

The first thing the singer had asked Xie at the hospital was: "Were Tiao Tiao and Qiao Qiao frightened?"

The organiser of the concert said that days of continuous rain had caused the lift to malfunction.