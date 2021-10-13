AHJUSSI WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS: Squid Game actors Park Hae-soo and Lee Jung-jae, who joined Instagram earlier this month after the K-drama became a mega hit worldwide, have been amusing fans with their "ahjussi" selfies.

The word "ahjussi" refers to a middle-aged man or uncle in South Korea. The two social media newbies have been posting selfies with weird camera angles and awkward smiles, which make for a refreshing change from the usual sleek boy band images.

Lee, 48, captioned his first post, a selfie in a car, on Oct 2 with: "Is this… how I do this…?"

On the same day, Park, 39, shared a similar selfie when he started his account.

Netizens have been commenting on their photos, with one saying: "I've never seen any ahjussi who doesn't take selfies like that. It's like there's a national rule."

The uncle vibes only intensified when Lee posted a series of 10 similar photos of the two of them backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Thursday.

One fan commented: "This is like one picture 10 times."

Lee currently has 3.3 million followers and Park has two million after about a week on the social media platform, so they must be doing something right.

Another veteran actor, Ji Jin-hee, 50, was also dragged into the comments by one netizen, who wrote: "And also take a look at this legend here."

He added a screenshot of the Move To Heaven (2021) actor's Instagram grid, which has hundreds of selfies, all hilariously in the so-called ahjussi pose.