FAMOUS GODPARENTS FOR ASE WANG'S BABY: Singaporean actress-model Ase Wang, who gave birth to a daughter seven months ago, has revealed that the child's godparents are actor Daniel Wu and his wife, model-actress Lisa S.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she shared a photo of Wu holding baby Kaya on their trip to New York.

The Thailand-based actress said she was so happy he got to meet her baby, but that she missed seeing the child's godmother.

Wang, 39 - who married American-born Chinese entrepreneur Jon Lor, also 39, last July - has known the celebrity couple for many years.

In 2005, Wang starred in Hong Kong romantic comedy Drink-Drank-Drunk with Wu, 47, an American actor who made his name in Hong Kong.

She then worked with his wife in 2012 on the set of reality competition Supermodel Me.

Lisa S. commented on the photo: "I always miss the good s***."

The 43-year-old later added that she had been away at a horse show.

Wang, whose family owns baking supply chain Phoon Huat, conceived her daughter through in-vitro fertilisation.

She had previously frozen her eggs on the advice of her doctor, who said it would be difficult for her to conceive naturally due to her low reserves of eggs.