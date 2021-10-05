INSTA FAME: Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae joined Instagram on Saturday, following the massive global success of the K-drama on Netflix.

He was quickly followed by co-star Park Hae-soo, who plays his childhood friend in the nine-part series about a group of desperados who have to play deadly versions of childhood games.

Lee, 48, who spent 28 years in show business without any social media presence, amassed 1.3 million followers within a day of his first post of a smiling selfie. He teased in his first caption: "Is this… how I do this…?"

Meanwhile, Park, 39, also shared a selfie, as well as some stills from the hit show, and wrote: "I have also participated. This is Park Hae-soo."

The Prison Playbook star has added more than 750,000 followers in less than a day. However, the two actors have some catching up to do.

Co-star Jung Ho-yeon, 27, a top South Korean model who made her stunning acting debut in Squid Game, had been adding close to a million followers a day as the show's popularity grew. From an initial 400,000 followers before it started streaming on Sept 17, she now has 13 million followers, making her the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram.

She overtook actresses Song Hye-kyo and Lee Sung-kyung for the top spot. Her post last week of a throwback photo of the three of them on set garnered more than nine million likes.

In an interview with Herald Pop, a South Korean entertainment site, last Friday, she spoke about her growing army of fans on Instagram: "In the beginning, I was very surprised as I checked in real time. When I opened the app once, the number went up, and when I opened it again, it went up further.

"I thought that the love for Squid Game was being reflected in numbers, like fate, and I was thankful. Just the fact that so many people around the world are showing their interest puts me in a good mood."

The series has topped the chart in all 83 countries that it is being streamed and is set to become the biggest show on Netflix.