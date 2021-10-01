HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, MY LOVE: Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, but claimed to have forgotten how many years they have been married.

They both posted the same two photos on their individual Instagram accounts.

He wrote in his post: "Happy anniversary, my baby. How many years have we been together? There's no need to count because it is forever."

The 50-year-old actor added a string of laughing-crying and kissing emojis.

Fann, also 50, wrote: "Happy anniversary, my dear hubby. You can stop counting, just know that it's an anniversary."

The two actors had been romantically involved for years before their wedding in 2009.

Fann, an avid home baker who picked up the hobby during last year's circuit breaker, is seen in one photo with a chocolate tart. She took the chance to promote her upcoming online bakery venture, Fanntasy Bakes, by asking her fans to follow its Instagram account.

Fanntasy Bakes, which is a partnership with a licensed baker, will open for orders on Oct 13. For a start, it will offer two types of whole tarts, Musang King Gula Melaka Tart ($68) and Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart ($58).