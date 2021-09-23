STARS MEET IN PERSON FOR THE FIRST TIME: K-pop band BTS previously worked with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of their hit single, Butter, but they had not met in person - till now.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old posted on social media several photos of her meet-up with the South Korean group, writing: "It's Thee HotGirl Coach and BTS."

The band posed with Megan in the first photo, and in the second photo, Jimin and J-Hope joined her in sticking their tongues out.

In another photo, BTS played with Megan's pet dog.

The Butter remix featuring Megan was released on Aug 27.

The release was initially held up by her record label, but a judge in Texas later ruled in her favour.

BTS were in New York for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to promote the Sustainable Development Goals and as special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The pop stars filmed a music video of them performing their song, Permission To Dance, in the UN headquarters and visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook.