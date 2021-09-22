MID-AUTUMN REUNION: Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung and Taiwanese singer Richie Jen reunited for the Mid-Autumn Festival yesterday, 17 years after they last acted together in a romantic comedy.

In a trailer for Shanghai's Dragon Television's Mid-Autumn Festival gala, which aired yesterday evening, the pair performed the catchy song A Night With Blooming Flowers And A Full Moon (Hua Hao Yue Yuan Ye).

It was one of the songs featured in period comedy Elixir Of Love (2004), in which Yeung played dual roles as a beautiful princess and a fishmonger, both cursed with body odour, while Jen played an aromatherapist trying to find a cure.

Yeung, 47, shared Dragon TV's post on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday, and wrote: "The memories are back."

Jen, 55, shared the same post on Weibo on the same day and asked: "Is this song a must-have item for you during the Mid-Autumn Festival?"

He followed up by sharing the video on Monday.

"I sang the song again on the Mid-Autumn Festival with my old friend Miriam. I have to share the joy and happiness with everyone," he wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 358,000 times as of yesterday afternoon.

The duo's pairing in Elixir Of Love was so successful that they acted together again in the movie 2 Become 1 (2006).

Yeung played an advertising executive diagnosed with breast cancer, while Jen played a psychologist and potential suitor.

Yeung has focused on her career in China in recent years, appearing on Chinese reality shows and other television programmes, while Jen divides his time between China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He even gave himself the moniker "Quarantine King" while serving his eighth quarantine in July.