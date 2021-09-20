TOO QUICK TO GATHER: Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has apologised on social media after he was believed to have breached Covid-19 rules in Taiwan and faced a fine for doing so.

Wang, 45, had just completed his 14-day quarantine in Taiwan after returning from the United States and uploaded last Thursday a video of him being welcomed by his team outside the hotel.

The same day, singer Vivian Hsu shared on social media photos of her hosting a meal for Wang with other celebrity pals to celebrate the end of his quarantine.

The others in attendance were singer Christine Fan, who has not been seen in public for almost two years; her husband, television host Blackie Chen; and music producer Eric Chen.

However, netizens pointed out that according to health rules in Taiwan, Wang is still required to monitor his health for another seven days after the end of the quarantine period. It means that he should avoid public places, must wear a face mask while he is out and is also barred from attending gatherings and large-scale events during this period.

Last Friday, both Wang and Hsu thanked netizens and the media for reminding them about the Covid-19 rules. He said he would bear the responsibility for the breach and strictly follow the rules for the rest of the self-monitoring period.

Hsu has deleted the post on the gathering.

Taipei deputy mayor Huang Shan-shan said at a press conference last Saturday that Wang faced a fine ranging from NT$10,000 (S$485) to NT$300,000 for breaching the rules.