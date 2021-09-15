WENWU VERSUS RAZOR FIST: Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai has been receiving rave reviews for his first Hollywood role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, in which he plays the villain Wenwu and father of the titular character.

Like the other cast members of the Marvel superhero movie, Leung has been actively promoting the film on social media.

On Monday, Leung, 59, posted two photos of himself with his trademark closed-mouth smile.

In one shot, he was with the movie's director Destin Daniel Cretton and actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi.

In the other, he was with Cretton and actor Florian Munteanu.

Munteanu, 30, a former heavyweight boxer known popularly as "Big Nasty", plays Razor Fist, who has a machete blade for a hand. He posted three photos of himself with Leung.

In one photo, Leung pretended to box the Romanian actor, who is about a head taller than him. They were then shown in a friendly embrace. Fans commented that the two were "adorable".

Munteanu, whose other screen credits include the Rocky movie Creed II (2018), wrote in the caption: "With the legendary Tony Leung on one of our epic cast night outs. A true legend on and off set."