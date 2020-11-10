INSTAGRAM POST PURGE: Li Yan, daughter of former Chinese actor Li Yapeng, 49, and pop diva Faye Wong, 51, has gone quiet on social media.

The 14-year-old is known to be active on social media, but was recently found to have deleted all her posts on Instagram.

Li Yan had received a lot of criticism in the past for flaunting her wealth on social media.

Last year, she set tongues wagging after she enrolled in a private boarding school in Switzerland, which reportedly cost more than US$100,000 (S$134,000) a year for tuition and boarding.

Netizens were quick to scrutinise her fashion choices, with her bag, clothes and sneakers found to be branded items.

Li Yan used software to erase the brand name of a handbag she carried in one photo posted on social media, as she admitted to fans that it was "difficult" for her.

Her Instagram is now devoid of any posts, as she wrote in the bio section: "Please put aside your prejudice before coming in."

Li Yan, who was born with a cleft palate, has been in the public eye since she was a baby. Her parents, who are divorced, took Li Yan to the United States for surgery after she was born in 2006.

Li Yapeng and Wong later set up the Smile Angel Foundation, a charity for Chinese children with cleft palates.