BABY GIRL FOR ZHANG ZHENHUAN: Former Mediacorp artiste Zhang Zhenxuan, formerly known as Zhang Zhenhuan, is now a father of two. Last Friday, the Chinese actor’s wife Sally Pan posted on social media a photo of them and the newborn with the caption: “Hi, September. Let’s start!”

In a post last Saturday, she shared more photos of her, Zhang and the baby in what looked like a hospital room, with balloons and a cake with a tiara. She wrote in Chinese: “A sense of ceremony is something a girl chases all her life.”

Zhang, 37, has yet to post any photos of their baby on his social media account. Once one of the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill – a term referring to the most promising young Mediacorp actors of the early 2010s – he returned to China in 2018 after a 10-year acting career in Singapore.

He married Pan, whom he met while she was studying in Singapore, and she gave birth to a boy in March last year. He was introduced to his wife, who is 11 years his junior, by host Li Teng in 2016.

Zhang told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News in June that he returned to Singapore in late March to settle some private matters, and that his wife and son are staying in her home town of Wenzhou, China.