HANG IN THERE, OKAY?: Local actress Jayley Woo has posted a moving video on social media in remembrance of her boyfriend, the late actor Aloysius Pang.

In the clip titled "What I'd say to my 24-year-old self" shared on Monday, Woo, who turns 30 in December, imagines speaking to her younger self.

At the start, young Woo asks happily: "So I met this guy, will I end up marrying him?"

Woo shakes her head without saying anything.

Young Woo looks surprised and asks what happened.

Woo replies tearfully that "he went to somewhere far, far away", referring to Pang's death.

The actor died at the age of 28 in a military training accident in New Zealand in January 2019.

His relationship with Woo was made public after his death.

He would have turned 31 last Tuesday. He was reportedly working hard to earn money and planning to marry Woo.

In the video, the actress tells her younger self that she is proud of her for what she is going to overcome.

"Hang in there, okay?" she says.

Young Woo reassures the older one that she will be strong.

Celebrities such as actresses Julie Tan and Kimberly Chia and musician Benjamin Kheng have left Woo messages of support on social media.

She said in the post: "Thankful for all the love and light I have received thus far. It isn't easy, but I am now ready to give. Just wanna say a big thank you to all of you for joining my journey."