FAMOUS FRIENDS REUNITE: Yvonne Lim is making the most out of her first trip back to Singapore since the pandemic.

The 44-year-old Singaporean actress, who has been based in Taiwan since marrying Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien in 2014, watched the National Day Parade on Aug 21 and met celebrity friends here.

Last Thursday, she posted on social media photos of her and her family visiting the new home of radio DJ and television host Dennis Chew.

Chew, 48, bought the 36-year-old executive maisonette flat in northern Singapore in June last year for $550,000 and has been living there since February.

Lim posted photos of herself with Tien, their son Alex Junior and daughter Alexa, Chew and actress Hong Huifang. She wrote in English: "Does the first photo kinda look like an ad of a family happily moving into their new apartment? Well, I certainly do hope we have an apartment as beautiful as Dennis'!"

Lim, who won her eighth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards in April, also met singer Hong Junyang, who turned 40 on Aug 17.

Lim posted photos that she and her husband took with two other couples - Hong and his wife Candyce Toh, as well as actor Zheng Geping and his wife, actress Hong Huifang.

Lim wished Hong Junyang a happy birthday and congratulated him on the release of his new song, Eternal Night.

She told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that she took the opportunity to come back for a visit once rules were relaxed for travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan.

From Aug 7, these travellers no longer have to serve stay-home notices if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.