'BEST EPISODE EVER': After Mr Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the United States presidential election, actor Mark Hamill was quick to react.

His tweet referenced his most famous onscreen work, the Star Wars films, and garnered more than 423,000 "likes" and was retweeted more than 94,000 times in less than 12 hours.

The 69-year-old American, who played Luke Skywalker in the space epic, posted a poster featuring former US president Barack Obama, current US President Donald Trump and president-elect Biden.

Corresponding to the titles of the original Star Wars trilogy (1977 to 1983), Mr Obama's image accompanied the poster for A New Hope, Mr Trump's image with The Empire Strikes Back and Mr Biden's image was paired with Return Of The Jedi.

Hamill added the caption: "Best episode ever."

The actor has been vocal in his criticism of Mr Trump during his presidential term.

"At long last, our 4-year national nightmare is over," Hamill tweeted after Mr Trump lost. In the run-up to the election, he did an official ad campaign for Mr Biden.