JAY CHOU’S ‘HAPPY WIFE’ TURNS 28: Please raise your hands if your birthday falls on Aug 12.

That was the request by actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, wife of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou, as she turned 28 on Thursday.

Quinlivan had posted on social media a childhood photo, in which a man who appears to be her father is carrying her on his shoulders while wading in water.

She wrote in Chinese: “Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. I am very happy to have all of you with me.”

She added in the hashtags that her birthday wish was for everyone to stay safe, healthy and happy.

On the same day, Chou, 42, posted a photo of Quinlivan looking happy, writing: “Birthday girl. Happy wife, happy life, haha.”

His wife responded in English to his post yesterday: “You really know how to have a good W/Life.”

Several celebrities sent Quinlivan birthday wishes, including singer Jam Hsiao, former F4 member Van Ness Wu, former 5566 singer Rio Peng and television host Sandy Wu.

While Chou and Quinlivan did not disclose how they celebrated her birthday this year, Chou marked it last year by throwing a special retro party with two period themes, 1960s to 1970s for the day and 1920s to 1930s for the evening.

The couple have two children – Hathaway, six, and Jaylen Romeo, four.