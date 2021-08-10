STARS SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SINGAPORE: Singer JJ Lin wished Singapore a happy birthday by dropping a surprise acoustic performance of National Day songs.

In a video posted on Instagram in the wee hours yesterday, the Singaporean superstar - who is based in Taiwan but back in town - strummed the guitar and sang a medley. He was accompanied by his friend, fellow musician Ang Junyang.

Lin, 40, sang Kit Chan's Home from 1998, followed by his own 2015 contribution Our Singapore. He ended with this year's National Day song, The Road Ahead.

"Sometimes, the road ahead can seem confusing, but we remain steadfast and stand strong," he wrote in the caption.

"Happy 56th birthday, Singapore, glad to be home to celebrate with family and friends, and to be reminded of the strong fortress of love and support all around."

Veteran actress Jin Yinji also celebrated the nation's birthday on TikTok in a post on Sunday. The 75-year-old was joined by her helpers in videos which showed off their moves to South Korean band BTS' hit, Permission To Dance.

Other home-grown singers such as Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Kelly Poon also lent their voices to wishing the nation a happy birthday.

Poon, 38, who is in Taiwan, sang a medley of National Day songs with her husband, Taiwanese music producer Roger Yo, on the keyboard.

Chua, 46, is also overseas, but joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) remotely to perform her 2001 National Day hit Where I Belong. SSO's rearrangement also showcased singers Syakirah Noble and Umar Sirhan, as well as violinist Chloe Chua, 14.

Sun, 43, posted a clip of herself singing lines of National Day songs from the past.

Meanwhile, local actor Chen Yixi, 30, who is also an artist, posted a drawing of what appeared to be the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid, Singapore's national flower, and included an animation of the drawing process.