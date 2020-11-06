MARK LEE UNDER QUARANTINE IN TAIWAN: A friend in need is a friend indeed.

Home-grown comedian Mark Lee is under quarantine at a hotel in Taipei ahead of the Golden Horse Awards on Nov 21.

Lee, 52, is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film Number 1, in which he played a retrenched civil engineer who ends up performing in a drag show.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, Lee travelled to Taipei on Sunday with his wife Catherine Ng, director Ong Kuo Sin and scriptwriter-actor Jaspers Lai. Their quarantine should end by Nov 16.

On Monday, Lee posted a photo of Taiwanese comedian Nono bringing him food and wrote: "Thanks to Nono for visiting me in prison. It is so special as I am on the seventh floor while he is on the first floor."

He added the hashtags #thisbrotherisgood, #brother and #touched.

Meanwhile, Nono posted a photo of Lee looking down from the hotel room.

The caption was: "Welcoming my brother from Singapore. He is preparing to go on stage to receive his award after flying to Taipei and serving his quarantine."

Nono also posted a photo of himself with a box of pandan chiffon cake and kueh lapis from Lee.

Lee told the Chinese daily that he does his skincare regimen every night and is preparing his thank-you speech while under quarantine.

He said: "After all, I can't cause Singaporean artists to lose face and need to say something meaningful."