GOING FOR SILVER: Local actor Joel Choo may be only 27, but has peeked into the future to see how he may look when he grows older.

On Sunday, he posted a photo of himself sporting grey hair - with the help of a picture filter - in support of #GoSilverSG, a social media campaign by St Luke's Hospital, which is the first hospital here dedicated to the elderly sick.

"At my age, going silver is not something on my mind, but it is fun to preview how I will look like 40 to 50 years down the road," he said.

Choo, the son of veteran actor

Zhu Houren, 66, noted that his dad has aged but added that nothing much has changed for him since his younger days.

"He still looks charming and is living his passion and a full life."

St Luke's Hospital hopes that more people can take part in #GoSilverSG, which is part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations and aims to defy the stereotypes of ageing in a fun way.

The campaign, which runs until Sept 30, encourages people to post a photo of themselves with grey hair, through the use of a filter, on Facebook and Instagram.

Corporate donors will match $2.50 for every #GoSilverSG hashtag, like and comment. Direct donations can also be made via giving.sg/slh/gosilver.

The campaign hopes to raise $250,000 for the hospital.