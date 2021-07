RARE GATHERING OF FORMER SCREEN IDOLS: Veteran Hong Kong journalist Wong Man Ling took fans down memory lane on Wednesday when she posted on social media photos of a birthday celebration for former actress Grace Chang, who is better known to her fans as Ge Lan.

The photos showed Chang, who turned 88 on June 13, and Kelly Yao Wei, 71, and former screen goddesses Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia, 66; and Chen Chen, 73.