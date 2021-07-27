BLACKPINK'S JENNIE AND SINGER GRIMES 'GO TO SPACE': Rumours are swirling of a collaboration between the unlikely pair of Blackpink's Jennie and Canadian singer Grimes, after they posed for photos with a rocket.

The 25-year-old South Korean girl band member, who is currently in the United States, wrote in her post on Monday: "Rocket day with my fairy princess @grimes."

Grimes, 33, is the girlfriend of entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is the head of electric car company Tesla as well as space exploration outfit SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, where the photos appear to have been taken.

Later that day, Grimes took to Twitter to share more photos of their outing, writing: "Jennie and Grimes go to space."

Fans immediately pounced on the photos, speculating that a collaboration between the two is in the works, as Grimes and Musk are both fans of K-pop.

Grimes had worked with South Korean girl group Loona's sub-unit yyxy on Love4eva in 2018, and singer Go Won from the group is the godmother of Grimes and Musk's one-year-old son X A-Xii.

Notably, Grimes has previously said that her upcoming album will be a space opera about beings with artificial intelligence that "fall into a lesbian romance".

While on her US trip, Jennie has sparked many collaboration rumours with her social media posts, including with singer Dua Lipa and TikTok star Bella Poarch.