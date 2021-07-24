HAPPY BIRTHDAY, STEFANIE SUN: Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun turned 43 yesterday and she spent her birthday with her husband and children at home.

She wrote in a social media post: "Happy birthday to me. I not only have a partner, family and friends who love me, I also have those whom I love.

"Even though our busy plans can't keep up with external changes, it is still not a regrettable conclusion. Feeling sad and losing sleep with everyone. Get through this together.

"I will be staying home today with my partner and children. I have received all your blessings and I hope you have received mine too. Stay safe."

There were also two photos of herself carrying a birthday cake. She received good wishes from many celebrity friends, including local singers JJ Lin, Tanya Chua and Jocie Guo; local actors Priscelia Chan, Rebecca Lim and Romeo Tan; as well as Taiwanese singers Vivian Hsu and Ella Chen.

Sun's husband, Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim van der Ros, left a hilarious comment.

He wrote: "I really gotta put this date in my calendar."

They have two children - a son, eight, and a daughter, who turns three tomorrow.

Sun, who marks her 21st year in show business this year, released a Mandarin single, What Remains, in late January.