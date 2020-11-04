LIN MEIJIAO JOINS INSTAGRAM AT LAST: Veteran local actress Lin Meijiao has finally succumbed.

The 56-year-old was one of the few local actresses without a social media account, but she finally set up one last week after much encouragement from her manager as well as her daughter, actress Chantalle Ng, 25.

Lin kicked off her Instagram journey by posting a photo of her daughter when she was three years old. Lin wrote: "Hello to Instagram!"

Ng is Lin's daughter with her ex-husband, former actor Huang Yiliang.

In her second post, Lin put up two pictures she took with her daughter and mentioned the upcoming Mediacorp drama, My Star Bride. Both of them are acting in the show.

Ng plays Fangcao, a Vietnamese bride in Singapore, while Lin plays her mother-in-law.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, Lin said she was previously hesitant about social media.

"I am afraid of pressing the wrong button and not sure how to manage the account if I have one," she said.

Lin, who played lead roles in dramas such as Pretty Faces (1991), has also made a mark in dramas such as The Little Nyonya (2008), Breakout (2010) and Joys Of Life (2012).

The actress said she did not even have e-mail and WhatsApp previously as she felt that it was sufficient to use a mobile phone to make calls.

She started using WhatsApp only two to three years ago to communicate with her daughter while she was filming overseas.

Lin said she decided to join social media to keep in touch with viewers.

"I still appear on-screen, so viewers may be interested in what I am doing," she said.

Lin has already learnt how to post Instagram Stories, Wanbao reported.

"My daughter helped to post me filming at the airport that day. I couldn't see anything as I didn't wear reading glasses," she said. "But the later ones were posted by me."