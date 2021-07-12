CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS AND BIRTHS: Mandopop superstar Jay Chou's daughter stole the limelight from her dad on her seventh birthday on Saturday, when they played a duet together on the piano.

In an Instagram post by his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, 27, which Chou reposted, the father and daughter are seen sitting side by side at a transparent grand piano.

Although their backs are to the camera, the scene of them playing Chou's song Ukulele together was heartwarming, especially as he let her take the lead to play the main melody.

"My best birthday gift to Hathaway is her knowing how to play my song (but is this what she really wants?)," Chou, 42, wrote in the caption.

The girl and her four-year-old brother Romeo started music lessons since they were very young and appear to be musically inclined like their dad. Hathaway had in the past appeared in a post where she played the violin while her brother was seen strumming a guitar.

In fact, many commenters on Chou's post praised the birthday girl's piano skills and joked that she might release an album before him. His last album was 2016's Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories.

A day earlier, American actress Rita Wilson, who has been married to actor Tom Hanks for 33 years, celebrated his 65th birthday on Friday in an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of the Oscar-winning actor of Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994) on a bike against a backdrop of rolling hills and captioned it: "Riding into 65 better than ever. Happy birthday to the love of my life! Xox."

One of the most beloved and well-paid actors in Hollywood, Hanks also received a number of birthday wishes in the comments from big names such as actress Julia Roberts, supermodel Cindy Crawford and singer-songwriter Lauren Christy.

Wilson, 64, had previously posted on their wedding anniversary in April, writing: "33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins."

The celebrity couple, who have two sons together, have been through thick and thin in recent years, such as when they were both infected by Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic in March last year and when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

And in another celebration of births, actress-comedienne Amy Schumer marked National Bikini Day with a graphic photo of her giving birth to her son, Gene, who was born in May 2019 via caesarean section.

The 40-year-old hashtagged her Instagram post last Friday with #nationalbikiniday as a reference to the C-section scar, which can be seen when wearing a bikini.

She had previously opened up about the gruelling operation, which lasted over three hours, more than twice as long as a normal caesarean section. This was due to complications caused by scar tissue from endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places.

The I Feel Pretty (2018) actress also revealed that, despite the difficult birth and the scar, the day her first child was born was still the best day of her life.

Her no-holds-barred post won the support of fans.

"Wonderful photo! Anyone who says C-sec is the easy option, I want you to take a long hard look at this image. Just a woman's internal organs on show after she's spent most of a year growing another human," wrote one netizen.

Another wrote: "I was just thinking about how I can't wear a bikini because of my belly and C-section scar, but then I looked at pictures of that day and remembered I created a human. Thank you for sharing yours."