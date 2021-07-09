HATERS WILL HATE: Girl group Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, who released a solo single, Weekend, on Tuesday, is hitting back at her haters on social media.

On Instagram Stories one day after dropping the single, the 32-year-old did not mince her words. “If I’m fat, they will call me fat. If I’m thin, they will say I look sick. If I wear loose clothing, they will say I look like a boy. If I wear tight clothing, they will say I dress too sexy.

“If I eat too much, they say I’m a pig. If I eat too little, they say I’m picky. If I like luxury items, they say I’m a gold digger. If I like clothes from road-side stalls, they say I don’t know how to dress.”

The outspoken singer from the top South Korean girl group has called out her detractors in the past. In 2019, she revealed her personal battle with depression and slammed haters for looking down on people suffering from mental health issues.

She and her management agency, SM Entertainment, also threatened legal action in 2015 against malicious online commenters.

She concluded in her latest post: “People who hate on me will hate me, so it’s better to live however I want.”