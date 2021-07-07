YA HUI PRANKS CHEN LIPING: Singapore actress Ya Hui can do funny too.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday which was captioned: "Hahahahah! She almost fell for it!", Ya Hui asked veteran actress Chen Liping (far left), who was seen texting while seated in the driver's seat in a stationary car, to take her to a hospital. Chen, 55, looked at her for a few seconds.

Ya Hui, 34, who was not seen in the video, could be heard saying: "I close my eyes, I cannot see."

Chen paused for a while before asking: "You close your eyes and you cannot see?"

She then broke into a smile and pretended to hit Ya Hui playfully, as the latter asked: "You close your eyes, you can see or not?"

Chen replied: "Cannot see" and broke into a bigger smile.

Ya Hui laughed and said: "Go hospital together", to which Chen replied: "Choi" which means "touch wood".

Ya Hui, one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards in April, later told Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News that she is trying to get in touch with her funny side.

In another TikTok video, she tried to get her nephew to look at a bottle of water before squeezing the water into his face.

Ya Hui uploaded her first video on video-sharing platform TikTok in April 2018, in which she imitated slapping scenes from period drama My Fair Princess (1998).

She told Shin Min that she had filmed funny videos with her classmates in secondary school and felt that there was no need to conceal her humorous side even though she is now a public figure. She added that she had initially considered following the style of Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng, who is known for her funny roles in movies.