ANNIVERSARY SHOTS: British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham posted a series of nostalgic old photos and clips as they celebrated 22 years of marriage on Sunday.

The former footballer, 46, wrote in his post: "22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary. Love you so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same (outfits)."

He included a snap of them in their all-purple wedding attire from 1999, as well as one of them in full leather outfits that same year.

There was also a family photo, in which they and their four children wore matching silk pyjamas at Christmas.

Victoria, 47, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, posted a montage of herself and David dancing at their wedding, and other sweet moments over the years.

David is seen kissing the tip of her nose on the day he received his Officer of the Order of the British Empire award in 2003, sharing a laugh with his wife when they were famously roasted by Ali G (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) for Comic Relief in 2001, posing with a model castle he built as a hobby, and hanging out with his children, who are now aged nine to 22.

The montage ended with them back on the dance floor, this time at their son Brooklyn's 21st birthday in March last year.

Sharing the same wedding anniversary date is actress Julia Roberts, who posted a rare photo of husband Daniel Moder on Sunday to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

The photo showed them looking blissfully happy on the beach. In the caption, the Oscar-winning actress wrote: "19 years. Just getting started."

The couple met on the set of 2001 film The Mexican, in which Roberts starred opposite Brad Pitt and for which Moder served as cinematographer.

Roberts, 53, and Moder, 52, tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002. They have a pair of twins - Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, both 16 - and a son, Henry Daniel, 14.

Roberts, who keeps her family private on her social media accounts, last posted about her husband exactly a year ago, on their 18th wedding anniversary.

She had previously opened up about her marriage to entertainment magazine People in 2017, saying she had found her fairy-tale ending. "I mean, every day my husband walks in the door, it's like a recurring dream," she said. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back'."