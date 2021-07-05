SAD OVER SCARS: Singer Elva Hsiao has revealed that she has not fully recovered from being bitten on her face by her adopted dog in February.

In an Instagram post last Friday, the 41-year-old uploaded a black-and-white photo with two plasters and a visible scar near her mouth. "I'm not afraid, but God, please help me through," she wrote in the caption in English. "I don't like how I look."

Recent photos shared by her on social media had that part of her face obscured by her hair or hand.

She reportedly spent more than a month in hospital after the incident, in which both she and her boyfriend, actor Justin Huang, 25, were attacked by their adopted dog.

Two months after the accident, she said in an interview she had skin necrosis, meaning the skin tissue had died. She will need to undergo more surgical procedures, but they are on hold due to the pandemic. Thus, her recovery has been slow and her doctor has asked her to be patient. But she said she was distraught every time she looked at herself in the mirror while changing the dressing.

The Taiwanese singer, who frequently shares photos of her dogs on Instagram, said she did not blame the dog, which was abused by its previous owner, and she believed the attack was not intentional. She added that she hoped the public will not have misgivings about adopting a dog.