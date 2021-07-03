REACHING GREAT HEIGHTS: Celebrity couple Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung, who have a 14-year-old son Morton, have revealed that he is now taller than both of them.

In a series of photos posted on Weibo by Yuen on Thursday, the family of three is seen on an outing to Mount Putuo in China's Zhejiang province to pray for blessings.

In one heartwarming photo of their backs, Yuen and Cheung, both 49, have their hands firmly clasped together, while their lanky son has his arm draped over her shoulder.

The two stars are no slouches in the height department - Yuen is 1.7m tall while Cheung is 1.8m tall.

Yuen took pains to conceal her son's identity in the photos. In one group shot taken with friends, Morton is wearing a face mask, while in another, a sticker is pasted over his face.

The actor couple, who tied the knot 20 years ago, have been visiting Mount Putuo, a renowned Buddhist site, for the past eight years.

Perhaps in a nod to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, Yuen wrote in her post: "May the country prosper and the people live in peace."

Cheung is reportedly in China for Call Me By Flame, the male version of the popular Sisters Who Make Waves reality singing show which started shooting last month.

Leaked names of the celebrity contestants include former F4 member Jerry Yan as well as actors Jerry Lamb, Michael Tse and Jordan Chan, who all had been in the Young And Dangerous triad movies (1996 to 2000).