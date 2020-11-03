TWICE SINGER JEONGYEON LOOKING WELL: Fans of South Korean singer Jeongyeon (left) may be relieved to note that she looks well in a recent video posted on Instagram.

Last month, it was announced that the member of K-pop girl group Twice would be taking a break from activities to promote their second South Korean studio album, Eyes Wide Open, as she was having anxiety issues.

On her birthday on Sunday, Jeongyeon (above, right), 24, made her first public appearance since the announcement, in a video posted by her sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, 27.

A bespectacled Jeongyeon, whose Korean age is 25, was seen clapping her hands and making a wish before blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

Fellow Twice member Mina, 23, dropped out of the group's world tour last year after she was said to have anxiety attacks. She returned to the stage in less than a year.

Twice, who debuted in 2015, are one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in recent years.

Besides Mina and Jeongyeon, there are seven other members. The group released their first studio album, Twicetagram, in October 2017.