PRESENTS FOR RAIN:

South Korean star Rain (above left) has thanked his fans for showering him with birthday gifts as he turned 39 yesterday.

On Wednesday, he posted a photo of the presents on his doorstep (above) and wrote in Korean: "Oh, thank you to all my fans who have given me these for my birthday."

The bounty included gift boxes, a basket of wine, a birthday cake, a Dior bag and floral arrangements.

Yesterday, he posted more photos and videos of him carrying a birthday cake, which he said was a surprise from his staff.

Born Jung Ji-hoon, the singer-actor started out in a boy band at age 16 and adopted the stage name Rain when he debuted as a solo artiste in 2002.

He has launched studio albums riffing on his stage name, such as It's Raining (2004), Rainism (2008) and Rain Effect (2014).

His movie credits include American action film Ninja Assassin (2009) and Chinese romantic movie For Love Or Money (2014).

Rain is set to star in upcoming fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor, his first TV role since playing an ace lawyer in Welcome 2 Life in 2019.

He is married to actress Kim Tae-hee, 41. They have two daughters, aged three and one.