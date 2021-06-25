ACTOR HELPS DOG FIND FUR-EVER HOME: While filming in South Korea recently, actor Daniel Henney fell in love with a former breeding dog and decided to take her to the United States, where he is based.

In an Instagram post with photos of the golden retriever - including one of her in a hat at her adoption party - the Korean-American actor, 41, said he had rescued the dog after meeting her while filming South Korean reality show Upgrade My Life.

"For all of you that watched Upgrade My Life, I know you were wondering about the fate of that beautiful golden retriever," he wrote on Monday. "I couldn't stop thinking about her either."

With the help of Korean Dog Sanctuary Rescue, Henney flew the golden retriever to the US, where he is currently fostering her before she moves to her new home.

The Criminal Minds (2005 to 2020) actor has two golden retrievers of his own, Juliette and Roscoe.

Juliette was rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea before Henney adopted her last year.

A dog lover and animal activist, the actor has also been working with Humane Society International to raise awareness in South Korea on the benefits of dog adoption.

"I named her Rosie and have found her a forever home with my good friend's wonderful mother, who she'll be meeting later this summer. So excited for her new life," he wrote, adding the hashtag #adoptdontshop.