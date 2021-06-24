SKATER BOY ROCKIN' UP TIKTOK: Canadian singer Avril Lavigne made her TikTok debut on Monday with her hit Sk8r Boi and roped in professional skateboarder Tony Hawk for the clip.

The song may have been from her 2002 debut album, but the 36-year-old pop punk singer looked unchanged from when she first burst onto the scene as a teenager.

With her trademark long blonde locks and black nail polish, she lip-synced the opening verse of the song. Hawk came into the frame just as she reached the chorus: "He was a skater boy/She said, 'See ya later, boy.'"

Hawk, 53, executed stunts on his pink skateboard on a beachfront ramp which appeared to be at Lavigne's home in Malibu, California. The post coincided with Go Skateboarding Day, an annual celebration of the sport which began in California in 2004.

Within a day of posting, the video garnered 18.3 million views and 4.1 million likes, while Lavigne's account amassed 1.3 million followers. "This is the collab we all wanted in middle school," wrote one fan. Others marvelled that she looked unchanged and asked for her beauty secrets.

Hawk, a skateboarding pioneer who invented dozens of moves for the sport, posted a clip on Instagram of Lavigne having a go at skating and wrote: "Breaking news: Sk8er Boi singer learns skating move from old Sk8er Man."