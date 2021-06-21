HOLLYWOOD STAR FOR CARRIE FISHER:

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who has lobbied for co-star Carrie Fisher to have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, celebrated the announcement that the late actress would finally be on the Walk of Fame.

In a tweet last Saturday, he wrote: "I congratulate and salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees - welcome to the neighbourhood."

He added a special mention to Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia to his Luke Skywalker: "Much love and a very special one-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity."

The 69-year-old included throwback photos of them both in and out of costume over the years (above). The movie franchise had at least nine films spanning from 1977 to 2019.

Fisher, who died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 60, is being honoured together with stars such as director Francis Ford Coppola, actor Macaulay Culkin and actress Helen Hunt.

One of the loudest voices lobbying for a star for Fisher, Hamill previously tweeted in 2018: "Carrie will get her well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a five-year wait when awarded posthumously."

Hamill received his star in March 2018, with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford among those who spoke at the unveiling.

The date for Fisher's official star ceremony has not been set.