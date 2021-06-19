BRITNEY SPEARS DOESN'T KNOW WHEN SHE WILL PERFORM AGAIN:

American singer Britney Spears, who has not performed in public since October 2018, has "no idea" when she is returning to the stage.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to answer three common questions from fans, including if she is ready to perform again.

"I have no idea," she said in a video (left). "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so, that's it."

Her representatives announced in January 2019 that she would take an indefinite work hiatus after she pulled out of her concerts in Las Vegas and other work commitments.

The former Princess of Pop started the Instagram video by saying: "Okay, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions."

She then answered the first question - which was her favourite business trip?

"(It) was probably a trip to Italy. Donatella Versace flew me there and we stayed in a beautiful villa," Spears said.

She recalled that the Italian fashion designer, 66, wined and dined with her.

"Huge fashion shows. It was really, really fun," said the singer known for hit songs such as ...Baby One More Time (1998) and Toxic (2003).

The second question was about her shoe size, which she said was size seven.

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears maintaining control of her finances.

She is due to speak for the first time at a court hearing on Wednesday next week with regard to the ongoing conservatorship battle.

The singer is attempting to replace her father, who was appointed her conservator, with her care manager Jodi Montgomery, who was made temporary conservator of her personal affairs in 2019.

Last month, Spears criticised two recent documentaries about her life, which touched on her mental health struggles, as "hypocritical".