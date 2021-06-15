A CHRIS CRISIS: Actor Chris Hemsworth wished his Avengers co-star Chris Evans, who turned 40 on Sunday, a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy 40th birthday, Chris Evans, you'll always be No. 1 in my book," he wrote to the actor, who played Captain America in the Marvel movies.

However, the photo he posted was of himself and a different Chris - actor Chris Pratt.

The photo appeared to have been taken on the set of the recently wrapped Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder, in which both Hemsworth, 37, and Pratt, 41, will reprise their roles as Thor and Star-Lord respectively.

Fans lapped up the joke in the comments section, with one saying: "Man. Chris has changed over the years."

Others brought up yet another famous Chris, saying: "Come on... That's obviously Chris Pine."

Not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pine, 40, has appeared in two Wonder Woman movies, which are made by rival DC Films.

Another commenter added to the chaos by referring to Hemsworth as his actor brother: "Good one, Liam."

The birthday boy Evans has yet to respond.