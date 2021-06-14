TOGETHER AGAIN FOR SEX AND THE CITY REBOOT: American actress Sarah Jessica Parker (centre) has excited fans of HBO series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) with her recent photos on social media.

Last Friday, the 56-year-old, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the romantic comedy series, posted several photos of the table read for the hotly-anticipated reboot, And Just Like That. She wrote: "1st Table Read. @justlikethatmax. Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble."

Her first photo was a table card for her together with the script for the reboot. She also shared photos of table cards for other cast members Cynthia Nixon (above left), Kristin Davis (above right), Chris Noth, Willie Garson, Sara Ramirez and Mario Cantone.

Her post sparked several comments from other celebrities, including Davis, who played Charlotte in the series. She wrote: "I'm coming! Got stuck in traffic!"

Parker followed up last Saturday by posting a photo of herself with Davis and Nixon, who played Miranda.

Parker wrote: "Together again. Read through our first episodes. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae." Davis, 56, wrote in the comments: "Love you forever and ever."

The photo was also shared by Nixon, 55, on Instagram, where she wrote: "Friendship never goes out of style."

Actress Kim Cattrall, 64, who played Samantha, has been notably absent from the reboot. She is allegedly feuding with her former co-stars.

According to an HBO Max press release, the revived series will follow the three friends as "they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s".