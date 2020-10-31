SPLASHING GOOD TIME: Chinese model-actress Angelababy took a break from acting recently, when she went wakesurfing and then to a water theme park.

In a video posted on Weibo on Thursday, the 31-year-old happily boarded a speedboat before she was seen wakesurfing, a water sport in which the rider trails behind a boat and rides on the boat's wake.

She was also seen practising a few times and falling into the water before she managed to get the hang of things.

In a post-credit scene, she was seen doing a challenging ride in a water theme park, in which she twisted and turned down a water slide on a giant float before splashing into the water.

"I feel like I'm being flushed down a toilet bowl before going into the sewer," she said during the ride.

Angelababy, who has been slammed in the past for her poor acting skills, was recently praised by some fans for her role in the mystery drama A Murderous Affair In Horizon Tower, in which she played a cafe owner who might have committed suicide or been killed by an unidentified assailant.

The actress, who is married to Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, 42, and has a three-year-old son, is also a cast member of Chinese variety show Keep Running (2014 to present).