USHER'S SMOOTH-LIKE-BUTTER RESPONSE: In BTS' latest smash hit Butter, the K-pop mega boy band paid homage to American singer-songwriter Usher.

"Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. Don't need no Usher, to remind me you've got it bad," went the lyrics of the song, which has topped the charts since its release last month.

Not only did they reference the 42-year-old R&B star, but they also gave a shout-out to his 2001 hit, U Got It Bad.

In response, Usher posted a smooth TikTok clip on Thursday, stepping out in a full-length fur coat to the tune while speaking to a woman who was off-camera, asking her: "Baby girl, you ready?"

Usher, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, also quoted the lyrics in his caption, with the hashtag #butter challenge.

Within 15 hours of being posted, the video has amassed 3.6 million views.

He reposted the clip on Twitter yesterday, where it also started trending. Fans also began clamouring for BTS' Jimin, who is known to be a huge Usher fan, to collaborate with him.

Butter, which is BTS' second English song after last year's Dynamite, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and they are spreading the love with two new remixes, Cooler Remix and Sweeter Remix, out yesterday.

The seven-member band are also gearing up for their eighth anniversary celebration on June 13 and have released a series of fan-pleasing "family" portraits. In one, they are dressed in tweed, while in another, they are in all-white outfits. There are also two photos of them in candy-coloured ensembles.