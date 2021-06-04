THOR FLEXES HIS MUSCLES: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's arms are causing a social media meltdown.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Australian announced that Thor: Love And Thunder had wrapped filming, but all anyone cared to comment on were his jacked-up arms.

In his caption, Hemsworth joked: "That's a wrap on Thor: Love And Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

With him was New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi (far left). He reprises his role as Korg, a gladiator who befriends Thor in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Love And Thunder, to be released in May next year, is the sequel.

Waititi, 45, posted the same photo on his Instagram account, writing: "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Okay, I don't look cool, I know that."

Hemsworth also said: "The film is gonna be bats**t crazy, off-the-wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder."

On social media, fans could not get over the size of Hemsworth's bulging hammer-throwing muscles.

"That man consists only of arm", said one Twitter user, while another wrote: "I bet if I were playing hide and seek, just one of Chris Hemsworth's arms would be enough to conceal my entire body."

Fellow Marvel actor Simu Liu, 32, who will appear in the upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, was similarly impressed. He commented on Hemsworth's post, saying: "I need to get in shape."