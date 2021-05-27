BABY BONUS: In a surprise Instagram post on Tuesday, actress Emmy Rossum announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, with husband Sam Esmail.

The couple, who married in 2017, had not made public that they were expecting a child.

Rossum, 34, who starred in television series Shameless (2011 to 2021), posted a couple of black-and-white photos of her showing off her baby bump, one alone and one with Esmail. The 43-year-old director-producer is the creator of the hit television series Mr. Robot (2015 to 2019).

While she did not share a photo of her newborn, Rossum uploaded a snapshot of a baby's footprint, presumably that of her child.

She wrote: "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8.13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

The latest addition to her family comes a month after the death of her dog, Cinnamon, which she devoted an Instagram post to on April 8.

"We lost our best friend of nearly 14 years today. Cinnamon was loved by Emmy and Sam, by his brother Sugar and his sisters Pepper and Fiona," she said.

"He loved eating, sleeping and travelling. He loved barking at children and eating discarded pizza crusts off the street."

She ended her tribute with: "I will always be his mother. He was my best boy."