PROJECT SUPERSTAR SINGER WELCOMES FIRSTBORN: Malaysian singer Shi Xin Hui, who rose to fame on Channel U's reality talent show Project Superstar, is now a mother.

Also known as Sing Chew Sin Huey, Shi posted on social media a photo of her baby last Saturday with the caption: "Truly blessed".

She included hashtags such as #fourthtrimester, #newbornbaby, #parenthood and #happilyeverafter in the post.

While the 39-year-old did not disclose the gender of her baby, she is likely to have given birth to a girl as some of her friends left comments such as "She's such a cute little girl" and "Hi little girl... Hope to see you soon".

Shi was congratulated by celebrities such as fellow Project Superstar contestant Silver Ang as well as singers Joi Chua and Jocie Guo.

She married her Swedish boyfriend Anders Stenquist, who is four years her junior, in December 2016.

According to the Chinese evening dailies, she met Mr Stenquist, who works in a family-run business dealing with car and mechanical parts, through a mutual friend while she was backpacking in Europe in 2013.

Shi was one of the top four finalists in the inaugural Project Superstar competition in 2005, which was won by blind singer Kelvin Tan.

She launched her debut album From Taipei To Beijing in 2006 and also performed in the stage production If There're Seasons in 2009.

The singer had disclosed her pregnancy on May 5 when she posted a photo of herself with a baby bump.