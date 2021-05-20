2NE1'S DARA BIDS AGENCY GOODBYE: South Korean star Sandara Park, who was part of disbanded girl group 2NE1, has written a heartfelt post on leaving her management agency after 17 years.

A singer, actress and host, Park joined YG Entertainment in 2004. Also known as Dara, she made her debut with CL, Bom and Minzy as 2NE1 in 2009. They were one of K-pop's best-selling girl bands until their split in 2016.

Park stayed with the agency after 2NE1 disbanded, achieving success as a solo artiste. Last week, it was confirmed that she and YG Entertainment would part ways after her contract with the agency expires.

"In 2004, I came to an unfamiliar Korea with no one to lean on and knowing nothing," the 36-year-old wrote on social media on Monday.

Born in Busan, South Korea, Park's family emigrated to the Philippines when she was 10 and she became a star there when she won a talent contest at 21.

She was later offered a contract by YG Entertainment and moved back to South Korea.

"YG was the house, the home town, the family that took care of me and taught me. I have left the place that became my rock, my everything, in order to make a new start," she wrote. "Saying goodbye is the most difficult thing to do. Nevertheless, I have made this big decision for the dream I want, as well as for those who have been waiting for me to achieve that dream."

She ended with good wishes for her former bandmates. "I hope to see my 2NE1 members, whom I love and miss a lot, keep working in various areas, and pray that we will reunite again someday. Congratulations on our 12th anniversary together."