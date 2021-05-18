THAT'S MY SON: Friends actress Lisa Kudrow marked her son Julian's graduation from the University of Southern California with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

"Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me, not him," she wrote of her 23-year-old son, who was dressed in a cap and gown in the photo she posted.

Kudrow, 57, was pregnant with her son - with her husband, advertising executive and businessman Michel Stern, 63 - while filming the fourth season of Friends (1994 to 2004). Her pregnancy became a part of the plot of the hit sitcom.

A Friends reunion special, called The One Where They Get Back Together, will be streamed on HBO Max in the United States from May 27.

Another proud mama was Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) star Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, who posted a rare photo of her 18-year-old son James Wilkie to mark his upcoming high-school graduation.

"Into the sunset of his high-school career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future," Parker wrote. "It's a milestone. Not fully understood 'til it's on your doorstep. And 'til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter."

The actress, who is set to reprise her role as Carrie in the upcoming television reboot of Sex And The City, added: "Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

She is married to actor Matthew Broderick, 59, and they are also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks, are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation."