HEART-THROB RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM:Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu is back on Instagram after more than two months away from the platform.

His last post was on March 4, when he talked about a mountaineering trip.

In an Instagram Story on Monday night, the 30-year-old actor posted the song Blue Souls by Japanese pop duo A_o, which has lyrics such as "If you let go of that hand/I definitely can't get it back" and "Like a joke/Today will be forgotten".

The lyrics could be a reflection of Hsu's state of mind, as the actor has been criticised by Taiwanese fans for being pro-China.

His agency had announced in late March that he was ending cooperation with fashion labels Calvin Klein and Puma, becoming one of more than 50 celebrities from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan to cut ties with fashion brands amid the controversy over cotton said to have been made from forced labour in Xinjiang.

While Hsu has been silent on Instagram, he has remained active on Weibo, China's microblogging platform, in the last two months.

He recently made several posts there on his latest romantic movie My Love, which also stars Chinese actress Zhang Ruonan.

The film fared well at the box office in China, earning more than 700 million yuan (S$144.4 million) as of last Saturday. It opened in Singapore last Thursday and topped the local box office over the weekend.

Hsu's popularity skyrocketed after he starred in the hit Taiwanese time-travel drama series, Someday Or One Day (2019 to 2020), which earned him a Best Leading Actor nomination at the Golden Bell Awards.