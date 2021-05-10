JIN YINJI LIGHTS IT UP AT SUPERMARKET: Veteran Singaporean actress Jin Yinji shows off her dance moves in a TikTok video, gyrating to K-pop boy band BTS' hit song Dynamite in a FairPrice supermarket.

In the three days since it was uploaded last week, the clip has garnered close to 75,000 views.

The 74-year-old actress, a familiar face on Singapore's small screen for her feisty grandmother roles, is seen shopping in the supermarket with her two domestic helpers before they suddenly break into a synchronised dance.

Jin had previously appeared in other viral TikTok challenges on the account of one of her two helpers, known as @mhabz_05. The clips featuring the trio dancing are among the account's most popular.

In an interview with entertainment website 8 Days on Saturday, the actress said the supermarket chain had approached her for a Mother's Day recipe.

Taken with her adorable dance videos, the chain had asked her if they could film a TikTok video at one of their outlets.

Jin and her helpers, who are clearly fond of her and call her "nai nai" or grandma in Mandarin, gamely took on the challenge.

In fact, she outshone the younger dancers, at one point executing a flawless high kick that went above her head.

In the caption, Jin's helper wrote: "Shopping at FairPrice with nai nai for Mother's Day.

"We love you, nai nai. Thank you so much for the unconditional love."