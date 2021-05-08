WILL SHOWS SOME SIBLING LOVE: Actor Will Smith posted a rare family photo on the milestone birthday of his younger twin siblings, Ellen and Harry Smith, on Wednesday.

“My little brother and sister are 50 today,” the 52-year-old star of movies including Men In Black (1997) and Independence Day (1996) wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Arrows were drawn on the photo pointing to the twins. Also in the snap are his younger half-sister Ashley Marie Smith next to him and older sister Pamela Smith next to Ellen.

Harry Smith, an entrepreneur, also posted photos on his own account from a yacht in Dubai. He wrote: “A little surprise 50th birthday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most.”

His twin sister Ellen shared an Instagram video of bouquets she had received, writing: “Yesssss! Happy birthday to me. This is how it’s going… I’m excited about the turnout. #50 and amazing.”

The Hollywood superstar’s birthday tribute to his siblings comes a day after he shocked his fans with a photo of his gut hanging out.

Showing off his pandemic body in black shorts and an unzipped windbreaker, he wrote: “I’m gonna be real wit yall (sic) – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” He later revealed that he is working with YouTube on a six-part documentary series, Best Shape Of My Life, that will follow his health and fitness journey.