HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: It might have taken them 20 years before they got married, but Hong Kong show-business couple Liza Wang and Law Kar Ying are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary this year.

On Monday, Wang posted on social media a cartoon version of their wedding photo with the words, "Liza & Kar Ying 2-5-2009", on it.

The veteran actress, nicknamed "Big Sister" due to her many years in show business, wrote: "Happy days pass by easily. Married for 12 years."

Wang, 73, and Law, 74, are a model couple in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, and their epic love story is well known.

They began dating in 1989, a year after meeting each other in Hong Kong's Cantonese opera circles.

Law - who has acted in many Stephen Chow comedies - proposed to Wang almost 20 times during their courtship, but she was hesitant because of her unhappy marriage to businessman Lau Cheung Wah between 1971 and 1983.

However, she changed her mind after Law was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2004.

He recovered after an operation and treatment, and credited her with helping him to pull through.

Wang herself is a survivor of thyroid and breast cancer.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 2, 2009.